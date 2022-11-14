Teleperformance to meet Colombian govt after probe into company















PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - French office support technology company Teleperformance (TEPRF.PA) said it would meet with representatives of Colombia's Ministry of Labour on Wednesday after Colombia opened a probe into the firm regarding its work practices in the country.

The group, which employs more than 41,000 employees in Colombia, said in a statement on Monday that the meeting had been made at its request "to engage and collaboratively discuss its operations in Colombia".

"While Teleperformance Colombia has not received any official notification from the government, Teleperformance Colombia has reached out to the government and union, and it looks forward to a fair and open dialogue," the group said.

"As a responsible and law-abiding corporate entity, it will also fully support the authorities on any review that they would like to conduct," Teleperformance added.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Juliette Portala











