Televisa's Sky unit to offer new mobile services with AT&T network

MEXICO CITY, July 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Televisa's (TLEVISACPO.MX) satellite television unit SKY will offer new mobile services with AT&T's(T.N) network in the second half of this quarter, SKY's chief executive Luis Malvido said Wednesday.

Grupo Televisa reported on Tuesday a 44% jump in net profit in the second quarter to 3.14 billion pesos ($156 million) from the year ago period boosted by profit from its joint venture with U.S. network Univision and lower expenses. read more

Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Valentine Hilaire

