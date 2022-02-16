TelevisaUnivision unveils ViX streaming platform, set to launch in March

MEXICO CITY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - TelevisaUnivision, a new combined company created by Mexican broadcaster Televisa and U.S. broadcaster Univision (UVN.UL), will launch its streaming platform, ViX, on March 31, a company executive said Wednesday.

A free ad-based version of ViX will be available next month, while a subscription-based product, ViX Plus, will launch in the second half of the year, said Pierluigi Gazzolo, president and chief transformation officer of TelevisaUnivision, in a virtual presentation.

Company executives have billed ViX as the largest Spanish-language streaming content offering in the world.

The unveiling of the streaming services, which will compete with established rivals like Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video , comes just over two weeks after the two broadcasters closed the deal to merge content and create the new firm TelevisaUnivision. read more

ViX will feature new exclusive content, including movies produced by Mexican-born actor Salma Hayek and her production company.

Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

