Telia warns of $1.9 bln impairment as interest rates rise















STOCKHOLM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Telia Company (TELIA.ST) warned on Friday its fourth-quarter results would be negatively impacted by non-cash impairments across its operations.

The impairments reflected broad macro-economic changes, including increased capital costs from rising interest rates, the company added.

Telia said in a statement the total impairment cost would amount to 19.8 billion crowns ($1.93 billion).

The impairments reflected broad macro-economic changes, including increased capital costs from rising interest rates, Telia said.

The group, which is in the midst of a years-long cost cutting programme, said the bulk of impairments related to its Finland and Norway units, with charges of 9.5 billion crowns and 8.5 billion, respectively.

The remaining charges relate to its Danish and Latvian units, the C More pay TV business, and a move to dismantle its copper network in Sweden.

Shares in Telia were down 2% in mid-day trade.

($1 = 10.2836 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.