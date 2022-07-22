1 minute read
Telmex, union reach agreement to end strike: Mexican labor minister
MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Union workers and Mexican telecommunications firm Telmex, controlled by the family of tycoon Carlos Slim, reached an accord on Friday to end a strike and restore operations, Mexican Labor Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde said in a tweet.
The strike, which began Thursday, was the first by workers at the company since 1985.
Reporting by Cassandra Garrison
