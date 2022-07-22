Telmex, union reach agreement to end strike: Mexican labor minister

A view shows the Telmex headquarters, as the company's union went on strike after failing to come to an agreement with the company over a new collective labour agreement, in Mexico City, Mexico, July 22, 2022. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Union workers and Mexican telecommunications firm Telmex, controlled by the family of tycoon Carlos Slim, reached an accord on Friday to end a strike and restore operations, Mexican Labor Minister Luisa Maria Alcalde said in a tweet.

The strike, which began Thursday, was the first by workers at the company since 1985.

Reporting by Cassandra Garrison

