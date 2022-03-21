Tencent Music delivers Q4 revenue in line with estimates

The logo of China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group is seen next to an earphone in this illustration picture taken March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

March 21 (Reuters) - China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME.N) on Monday reported quarterly revenue in line with estimates, supported by growth in paying users on its Spotify-like music streaming platform.

U.S.-listed shares of the company fell 9.3% in extended trading.

Total revenue of the Tencent Holdings-controlled (0700.HK) company decreased 8.7% to 7.61 billion yuan ($1.19 billion) in the fourth quarter.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the company fell to 536 million yuan from 1.20 billion yuan in the same period a year ago.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru

