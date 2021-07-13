Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' lead Emmy nominations

Creator Jon Favreau (3rd L), President of Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy (2nd R), executive producer Dave Filoni (C) pose with cast members (L-R) Ming-Na Wen, Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Werner Herzog at the premiere for the television series "The Mandalorian" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES, July 13 (Reuters) - "The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television.

HBO and HBO Max (T.N) led all networks with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) with 129.

Best drama series contenders include British royal series "The Crown" - which nabbed a leading 24 nods, including for many of its lead actors - and period romance "Bridgerton," both from Netflix, as well as LGBTQ drama "Pose." The "Star Wars" spinoff drama "The Mandalorian" also got 24 nominations.

Apple TV+ comedy "Ted Lasso," about an underdog English soccer team coached by an American, scored 20 nods. Its competitors for best comedy series include murder mystery "The Flight Attendant" and "Hacks," about a veteran female comic.

Crime story "Mare of Easttown," starring Kate Winslet, and rape drama "I May Destroy You" will face off in a strong best limited series field that also includes innovative superhero drama "WandaVision," which got 23 nominations

The Emmy Awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 19, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Jonathan Oatis

