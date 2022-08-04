Thomson Reuters posts higher second-quarter profit

The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York, U.S., January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters) - News and information company Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO) reported higher second-quarter operating profit on Thursday and raised its full year revenue forecast.

The parent company of Reuters News reported adjusted earnings of 60 cents a share. Analysts, on average, had expected 53 cents a share, according to estimates from Refinitiv.

Total revenues rose 5% in the quarter to $1.61 billion, matching Wall Street estimates.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Leading indicators remain healthy, and we have a resilient, highly recurring business serving growing industries," Chief Executive Steve Hasker said in a statement.

Last month, the company named Paul Bascobert as president of Reuters News, turning to a tech and media veteran to drive growth at the 171-year-old news organization. read more

Reuters News earns about half of its sales by supplying news to Refinitiv, a data company spun off from Thomson Reuters and now owned by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kenneth Li in New York; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.