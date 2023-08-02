Thomson Reuters reports higher second-quarter sales and profit

The Thomson Reuters logo is pictured on a building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO), on Wednesday reported higher sales and operating profit in the second quarter, helped by strong performance at its "Big 3" segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals.

The news and information company reported adjusted earnings of 84 cents per share. It was not immediately clear if that compared directly to analyst forecasts for 78 cents.

Total revenue rose 2% in the quarter to $1.65 billion, missing expectations, according to estimates from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Helen Coster Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.