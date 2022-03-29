TIM board to examine private equity interest

The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters in Rome, Italy November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Summary

Summary Companies CVC interested in TIM's enterprise services business

TIM board meets on Tuesday to look at proposal

KKR has also made an approach for group as whole

MILAN, March 29 (Reuters) - The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) will on Tuesday start examining a proposal from CVC for a stake in its enterprise services business and its directors will be also be briefed on discussions with KKR (KKR.N) over a rival approach.

CVC has put a value of 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion) including debt on what would be a newly created TIM enterprise services business, a source said on Tuesday.

The interest from CVC comes as TIM Chief Executive Pietro Labriola presses ahead with a plan to split TIM's service business from its network operations as part of a broader strategy to revamp the debt laden former phone monopoly.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S.fund KKR pitched a non-binding offer for TIM in November, valuing the whole of the group at 33 billion euros, when including net debt.

TIM left the New York-based fund waiting for nearly four months without an answer before agreeing earlier in March to engage in talks, while pressing ahead with its standalone reorganisation to unlock the group's "untapped value".

TIM said on Monday that CVC, in its expression of interest, proposed setting up an entity including connectivity operations for big corporate clients, cloud, cybersecurity and IoT services. read more

CVC's evaluation of the business, included in the fund proposal, was first reported by Italian daily La Stampa. Analysts' valuation for the targeted business ranges widely between 5 and 10 billion euros.

TIM and CVC both declined to comment.

BID INTEREST

The European private equity firm would be interested in taking a share of up to 49% in the business once it would be carved out, sources have previously said.

CVC, which is being advised by Barclays and Nomura, requested a 10 week exclusive period for negotiations, including eight weeks for due diligence, the same sources added.

Private equity firms are looking at whether there is value to be found in European telecoms companies as the telcos seek to improve fast services delivered over broadband.

On Monday TIM said it remained in talks with KKR to assess the "attractiveness, actuality and deliverability" of its approach.

One of the sticking point in negotiations remained KKR's request for due diligence before formalising its bid, which the fund reiterated last week, two sources said.

In a letter sent to the U.S fund late on Monday, TIM requested KKR clarify whether the 0.505 price per share, or 10.8 billion euros for the equity, pitched in November was confirmed, the sources added.

Shares in Telecom Italia were up 0.7% to 0.34 euros at 1320 GMT, underperforming the Milan blue chip index (.FTMIB), up 2.8%. ($1 = 0.9098 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, Editing by Agnieszka Flak and Keith Weir

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.