TIM board has not decided over request to extend deadline for network deal-source















MILAN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A board meeting of Telecom Italia (TIM) did not take any decision on Friday over a request by state-lender CDP and its partners to extend a deadline to clinch a deal over the Italian phone group's network, a source close to the matter said.

CDP, infrastructure fund Macquarie and Open Fiber have asked for more time to negotiate a deal to buy TIM's network assets, pushing back an initial deadline for a binding agreement set at the end of this month.

The representatives of TIM's top shareholder Vivendi (VIV.PA) were not able to attend the meeting, a person close to the French group said earlier on Friday.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gianluca Semeraro











