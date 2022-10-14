TIM called Friday meeting despite Vivendi being unable to attend-source

Telecom Italia (TIM) logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration















MILAN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The representatives of top Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) shareholder Vivendi (VIV.PA) will not be able to attend a board meeting on Friday called on a key network deal, and they were "surprised" the company had convened it anyway, a person close to the French group said.

The person said Vivendi's representatives on TIM's board, Arnaud de Puyfontaine and Frank Cadoret, had informed in advance TIM Chairman Salvatore Rossi of pre-existing engagements that would make it impossible for them to attend Friday's meeting.

TIM has called a meeting to discuss a request by state investor Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to win more time for its possible bid for TIM's network assets.

TIM was not immediately available to comment.

The person said Vivendi had expressed in the past its willingness to work with the Italian government over a single network project for the country.

The French group is ready to "build a positive dialogue and collaborate" with the new executive set to take office in Rome this month, the person added.

