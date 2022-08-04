TIM CEO says single network deal not halted by political crisis

Telecom Italia (TIM) General Manager Pietro Labriola poses for a portrait next to the company's name at TIM headquarters in Rome, Italy, January 17, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Talks between Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) and state lender CDP to form a single network operator are proceeding despite an early election to be held in Italy next month, TIM CEO Pietro Labriola said on Thursday, citing remarks from a top CDP official.

Under Labriola, TIM is seeking an overhaul of its business centred around ceding control of its landline grid to CDP in a bid to raise cash and cut its debt pile. read more

Reporting by Elvira Pollina

