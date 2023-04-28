TIM to seek new round of higher bids for landline grid - sources















MILAN, April 28 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM)'s (TLIT.MI) CEO Pietro Labriola is expected to propose to directors to seek further improvements of multi-billion bids for the company's landline grid at a board meeting on May 4, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Rival suitors KKR (KKR.N) and a consortium comprising Italian state lender CDP and Macquarie (MQG.AX) have offered 21 billion euros ($23.2 billion) and 19.3 billion euros respectively, each raising their initial offers by one billion euros.

($1 = 0.9057 euros)

Reporting by Milan newsroom; writing by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Alvise Armellini











