TIM's board indicates Italy's telecoms lobby head as director - sources















MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) board has indicated Italy's telecoms lobby chief Massimo Sarmi as a new director, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

A former TIM general manager and boss of the national post office Poste Italiane (PST.MI), Sarmi, 74, is currently chairman of TIM's last-mile network unit FiberCop.

He will join TIM's 15-seat board to replace Frank Cadoret, a Vivendi (VIV.PA) representative who stepped down last month.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina











