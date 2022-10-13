TIM's board set to meet Friday over request to extend network deal deadline-sources















MILAN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's (TIM) (TLIT.MI) directors are expected to meet on Friday over a request from state lender CDP and its partners to extend a deadline to finalise a deal over the Italian phone group's network, two sources close to the matter said.

CDP, infrastructure fund Macquarie and Open Fiber have asked for more time to clinch a deal to buy TIM's network assets, pushing back an initial deadline for a binding deal set at the end of this month.

The multi-billion bid is part of a long-held plan to combine TIM's fixed network assets with those of CDP-owned rival Open Fiber to create a single national network operator under CDP's control. Telecom Italia declined to comment.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Valentina Za











