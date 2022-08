Twilio says attackers may have accessed phone numbers of 1,900 Signal users

A woman holds a smartphone displaying the Signal messaging app logo, which is also seen near her, in this illustration taken January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Cloud-communications firm Twilio Inc (TWLO.N) said on Monday attackers may have accessed the phone numbers of 1,900 Signal users in a phishing attack that occurred earlier this month.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

