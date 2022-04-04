UK asks broadband groups to raise awareness of low-cost tariffs

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has written to the bosses of broadband companies including BT and Virgin Media, O2 calling on them to take urgent action to raise awareness of their low-cost tariffs, her office said on Monday.

The so-called social tariffs are accessible to those receiving some forms of state support.

"Of the almost 5,000,000 households who could be benefiting from cheaper broadband, only around 55,000 currently are. Less than a quarter of those eligible families were aware the deals were available," Dorries said in the statement.

