UK extends deadline to remove Huawei equipment from 5G network core















LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday extended the deadline to remove equipment and services from China's Huawei in core network functions to December 31, 2023, from an original target of Jan. 28, 2023 after consulting with the company and telecoms operators.

The government said the deadline to remove all Huawei gear from Britain's 5G networks remained unchanged.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey











