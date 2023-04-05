UK imposes price cap on Motorola's radio network for emergency services















April 5 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust watchdog said on Wednesday it would restrict how much Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI.N) could charge the emergency services to use its radio network, Airwave.

The regulator has imposed a cap to limit the price that Motorola can charge to a level that would apply in a "well-functioning, competitive market, putting an end to the estimated 200 million pounds ($249.76 million) per year of over-charging," the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a statement.

Motorola would appeal the regulator's decision, the telecom company said in a separate statement. The ruling could not be justified on competitive, economic or legal grounds, it added.

Motorola bought Airwave - the private mobile radio communications network that the police, fire, ambulance and other emergency services use to communicate securely - in 2016.

The regulator added that there will be a review in 2026, but the cap has been set to apply to the end of 2029.

($1 = 0.8008 pounds)

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Dhanya Ann Thoppil











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.