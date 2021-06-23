Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK open to any company interested in Channel 4, minister says

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The British government said it was open to any expression of interest in Channel 4, the publicly-owned but advert-funded broadcaster that has a remit to produce distinctive programming.

"We will be interested to hear from anybody who expresses interest," Media Minister John Whittingdale told LBC radio on Wednesday when asked if a foreign company could buy the broadcaster.

The government on Wednesday launched a consultation on selling Channel 4. read more

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James

