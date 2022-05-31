UK regulator probes Royal Mail's failure to meet delivery targets

A Royal Mail delivery vehicle drives along a road near Mount Pleasant, in London, Britain, June 25, 2020. Picture taken June 25, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Britain's communications regulator, Ofcom, said on Tuesday it was investigating Royal Mail's (RMG.L) failure to meet its delivery targets across 2021-22, with its probe set to look into the postal company's "substantial lapse in performance".

"Ofcom takes compliance with quality of service targets very seriously," Ofcom said in a statement.

"Our investigation ... will gather evidence to understand the reasons behind this substantial lapse in performance, and determine whether Royal Mail has breached its requirements."

Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

