UK, U.S. reaffirm commitment to N.Ireland peace deal

Britain and the United States reaffirmed their commitment on Thursday to working closely with all parties to a 1998 agreement to protect the delicate peace in Northern Ireland, they said.

In a joint statement following talks between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden before the start of a Group of Seven summit, the two underlined their commitment to the Belfast Agreement, which largely ended decades of sectarian violence in the province.

"Today, the U.K. and U.S. reaffirm their commitment to working closely with all parties to the Agreement to protect its delicate balance," they said in the statement.

