UK union ballots workers over Royal Mail pay award

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Communications Workers Union said on Tuesday that it was serving notice for a national ballot on pay at the postal group Royal Mail (RMG.L).

The results of the ballot would then inform a decision on whether to take industrial action, the CWU said.

"Today we will be serving a notice on Royal Mail Group over a pay claim, our claim for an inflation-based no strings pay award. The company has imposed 2% pay award, miles away from where inflation is, totally inadequate," CWU's deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger said in a video posted on Twitter.

"We will have the result (of the ballot) on the 19th of July. At that point, depending on where we are, we will make decision as whether we need to take industrial action, and if there has been no movement that is exactly what we will be recommending."

Royal Mail has had a tough relationship with the CWU in recent years, and the London-listed company last month blamed the dispute for a shaky profit outlook. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.