Ukraine president says he spoke to Musk, will get more Starlink internet terminals

Starlink logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed Ukrainian flag in this illustration taken February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

OTTAWA, March 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he had spoken to SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and announced the country would receive more of its Starlink satellite internet terminals next week.

"Talked to Elon Musk. I'm grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds," Zelenskiy tweeted. Musk said on Thursday that Starlink was the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.