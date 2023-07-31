UK's BT appoints Telia exec Kirkby as new CEO

July 31 (Reuters) - Britain's BT Group (BT.L) on Monday appointed Allison Kirkby, the boss of Sweden's Telia Company (TELIA.ST), to replace Philip Jansen as chief executive by the end of January 2024 at the latest.

Kirkby has been a non-executive director at BT since 2019.

Jansen said earlier this month that he would step down from Britain's biggest broadband and mobile company within the next year, having set plans in motion to cut jobs, make the company leaner and complete the roll-out of a national fibre network.

Kirkby said she supported BT's current strategy, which includes investing billions of pounds in building a national fibre broadband network and extending 5G mobile coverage.

"Having been a member of the BT Group board for the past four years, I'm fully supportive of our strategy and am excited about leading it into its next phase of development," she said in a statement on Monday.

Jansen will remain chief executive until Kirkby takes over, BT said, and he will be available to support the handover until the end of March 2024, at which point he intends to retire from executive life.

Kirkby will be paid a annual salary of 1.1 million pounds ($1.4 million), plus a bonus of up to 200% of salary and other share awards, in line with Jansen's remuneration, BT said.

($1 = 0.7777 pounds)

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Kate Holton, Kirsten Donovan

