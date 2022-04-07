UK's BT faces possible industrial action after union rejects pay offer

April 7 (Reuters) - BT (BT.L), Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator, faces a possible industrial action after the Communication Workers Union (CWU) rejected the company's offer of a consolidated pay rise of 1,500 pounds ($1,961) to annual salaries of frontline workers.

The CWU tweeted on Thursday that it had "no choice now but to immediately prepare for a statutory industrial action ballot." It comes less than a year after the union agreed a deal with BT on pay in 2022 under the company's modernisation plans. read more

($1 = 0.7649 pounds)

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru

