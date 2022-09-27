UK's Channel 4: Ad markets are 'volatile', Q4 will be 'tricky'

The logo of Channel 4 Television is seen at its studios in London, after the government decided to privatise the publicly-owned broadcaster, in London, Britain, April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Britain's Channel 4 said ad markets were "volatile", and the important final quarter was likely to be "tricky" for advertisers.

"It's fair to say on advertising nobody knows yet, it's a pretty volatile market," Alex Mahon said at the Royal Television Society's London Convention on Tuesday.

"The truth is for advertisers it's all about Christmas this year. The year has been OK so far, quarter four is going to be tricky, perhaps a lot of that will be pushed into quarter one next year, but it's really hard to call," she said.

She said changes to the energy price cap - government intervention to limit soaring gas and electricity bills from next month - would make a difference to consumer confidence.

"But I don't think anyone, it appears even the Bank of England or the government, has got a clear view on what is going to happen," she added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.