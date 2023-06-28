UK's Ofcom investigates BT following emergency call disruptions

People walk past British Telecom headquarters in London
People walk past British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London, Britain, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Britain's communications regulator Ofcom said on Wednesday it had launched an investigation into BT (BT.L) following a nationwide disruption to emergency call services on June 25.

"Our investigation will seek to establish the facts surrounding the incident and examine whether there are reasonable grounds to believe that BT has failed to comply with its regulatory obligations," Ofcom said in a statement.

