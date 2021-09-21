Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

UK's Sky plans own smart TVs to take on streaming services - FT

1 minute read

A British Sky Broadcasting Group (BSkyB) logo is seen at the company's UK headquarters in west London July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: BUSINESS MEDIA LOGO)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Sky is preparing to launch its own smart televisions as the media firm takes on streaming device makers such as Roku (ROKU.O) in a bid to win more viewers, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Sky, owned by U.S.-based Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), could announce the deepening push into hardware as early as next month, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the plans.

Sky and Comcast did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"​We don't comment on product rumours," the company told the Financial Times, the report said.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · September 20, 2021 · 11:49 PM UTC

EXCLUSIVE Netflix offers free plan in Kenya to entice new subscribers

Netflix Inc on Monday began offering a free mobile plan with about one-quarter of its TV shows and movies in Kenya, a strategy aimed at sparking growth in a key African market, the company told Reuters.

Media & Telecom
Universal Music valued around $39 billion ahead of stock market debut
Media & Telecom
Apple joins streaming elite, Netflix crosses milestone with Emmy wins
Media & Telecom
Audience for Emmy Awards show rises to 7.4 million
Media & Telecom
Kingfisher profit up 62% on home improvement boom