UK's Sky plans own smart TVs to take on streaming services - FT

A British Sky Broadcasting Group (BSkyB) logo is seen at the company's UK headquarters in west London July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: BUSINESS MEDIA LOGO)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Sky is preparing to launch its own smart televisions as the media firm takes on streaming device makers such as Roku (ROKU.O) in a bid to win more viewers, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Sky, owned by U.S.-based Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), could announce the deepening push into hardware as early as next month, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the plans.

Sky and Comcast did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"​We don't comment on product rumours," the company told the Financial Times, the report said.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.