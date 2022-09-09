Unifor union, Bell Canada reach tentative agreement on labour negotiations

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A sign for Bell Canada on a vehicle in Toronto, Ontario, Canada December 13, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Canadian clerical workers and telecom services provider Bell Canada (BCE.TO) reached a tentative agreement over pay and the right to work from home, the country's biggest private-sector labour union said on Friday.

Unifor ACL, which represents the unionized workers at Bell Canada's Bell Aliant unit in four Atlantic provinces, declared an impasse in late July after talks broke down with the company after a week of negotiations. read more

"Details of the collective agreement will only be released pending ratification by members of the bargaining unit," the labour union said on Friday.

Workers have been seeking a pay increase, the right to keep working from home and an enforceable floor of employment in the bargaining unit, Unifor previously said, with talks ongoing since February.

Bell Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

