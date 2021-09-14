Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

Universal Music Group publishes IPO prospectus ahead of $39 bln flotation

1 minute read

The logo of Universal Music Group (UMG) is seen at a building in Zurich, Switzerland July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Vivendi's (VIV.PA) Universal Music Group, the world's largest music company, whose artists include Lady Gaga and the Rolling Stones, published its prospectus on Tuesday ahead of a 33 billion euro ($39 billion) stock market flotation this month.

UMG is benefiting from a music industry rebound, underpinned by booming streaming revenues but also a recent surge in sales of vinyl records and CDs.

($1 = 0.8464 euros)

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Sarah White and Marc Angrand; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

