U.S. agency names Chinese telecom firms to national security threat list

Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said Tuesday it had named Chinese telecom companies Pacific Network Corp, its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC and China Unicom (Americas) to its list of communications equipment and services deemed threats to U.S. national security.

The designations are under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks. In March 2021, the FCC designated five Chinese companies under its so-called “Covered List” - including Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corp (002583.SZ), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology (002415.SZ) and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co (002236.SZ).

Reporting by David Shepardson

