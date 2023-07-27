US EPA seeks lead-cable information from AT&T, Verizon

[1/3] Signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday it sent letters to AT&T (T.N) and Verizon (VZ.N) requiring both companies to quickly provide the agency with information in its ongoing review of risks posed by lead-clad telecom cables.

The EPA said it is closely reviewing the issues raised in the Wall Street Journal’s recent investigation of telecom cables that contain lead.

EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance on Wednesday sent letters seeking results of inspections the telecom companies have undertaken, as well as sampling results and data. Over the coming weeks, EPA said it will conduct independent sampling starting in Coal Center, Pennsylvania and West Orange, New Jersey.

Reporting by David Shepardson

