Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Jan 28 (Reuters) - The United States Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it was going to authorize over $1.2 billion for rural broadband in 32 states.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

