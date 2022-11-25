U.S. FCC bans equipment sales, imports from ZTE, Huawei over national security risk

[1/2] A person stands by a sign of Huawei during World Artificial Intelligence Conference, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo















Nov 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Friday it had adopted final rules banning the sale or importation of equipment deemed to pose a national security risk to the U.S.

The action, as required under a 2021 law, would affect Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp and Hytera Communications, among others, according to a statement from the FCC.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Caitlin Webber











