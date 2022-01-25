U.S. House Republicans probe NBC over Beijing Olympics coverage

The NBC and Comcast logos are displayed on 30 Rockefeller Plaza in midtown Manhattan in New York, U.S., February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson//File Photo

Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives lawmakers from the Republican Party sent a letter to NBCUniversal executives on Tuesday raising concerns asking "about the level of influence the Chinese Communist Party and the International Olympic Committee has in NBC's 2022 Winter Olympics programming".

The letter was addressed to NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell and NBC Olympics President Gary Zenkel. It was made public on Tuesday by the House Energy and Commerce Committee Republican leaders.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.