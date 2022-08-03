U.S. Justice Department sues Trump adviser Navarro over White House records

Peter Navarro, former trade adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for his arraignment on contempt of Congress charges for refusing to cooperate with the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S. June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday sued Peter Navarro, an adviser to former President Donald Trump, seeking emails from his time in the White House that he has refused to return without a grant of immunity.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., centers on Navarro's use of a personal ProtonMail for some official White House business.

Mr. Navarro is wrongfully retaining presidential records that are the property of the United States, and which constitute part of the permanent historical record of the prior

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

administration," Justice Department attorneys said in the lawsuit.

Attorneys for Navarro could not immediately be reached for comment.

The case is unrelated to misdemeanor contempt of Congress charges of filed against Navarro by the U.S. government in June over his refusal to provide testimony or documents to a House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riots. read more

Navarro last month declined an offer by the government to plead guilty to a contempt of Congress charge, according to federal prosecutors.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.