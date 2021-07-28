U.S. senators urge barring Huawei, ZTE from $1.9 trln govt funding measure

A view shows a Huawei logo at Huawei Technologies France headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt near Paris, France, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators on Wednesday said they are introducing a measure to prohibit funds in a $1.9 trillion government funding measure from being used to purchase Chinese telecommunications equipment from Huawei (HWT.UL) and ZTE (000063.SZ) and others deemed U.S. security threats.

Senators Tom Cotton, a Republican, and Mark Warner, a Democrat, said the funds that were approved in March in a law known as the American Rescue Plan should not be used to potentially undermine U.S. telecommunications networks.

"With states across the country mapping out their plans for quality and affordable high-speed internet as a result of historic funding from the American Rescue Plan, we’ve got to make sure no community is sacrificing network security,” said Warner.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis

