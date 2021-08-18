U.S. telecoms agency investigating massive T-Mobile data breach

A T-Mobile logo is seen on the storefront door of a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Wednesday it is investigating a T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O) data breach that the company said impacted more than 40 million former, prospective and current customers.

"Telecommunications companies have a duty to protect their customers’ information. The FCC is aware of reports of a data breach affecting T-Mobile customers and we are investigating," an FCC spokeswoman said.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.