USA Today-publisher Gannett raises profit targets as ad demand rebounds

Reuters
The corporate flags for the Gannett Co and its flagship newspaper, USA Today, outside headquarters in McLean, Virginia

The corporate flags for the Gannett Co and its flagship newspaper, USA Today, fly outside their corporate headquarters in McLean, Virginia, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing/File photo

Aug 3 (Reuters) - USA Today-publisher Gannett Co (GCI.N) boosted its annual earnings expectations on Thursday, as advertising demand recovers from post-pandemic lows.

Advertising budgets were hit earlier this year by an uncertain economy as rapid interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to clamp inflation fueled fears of a recession. But cooling inflation has put ad spend on track for a rebound later this year.

The largest U.S. newspaper chain, shares in which have risen over a third this year, sued Google in June for trying to corner the market for online advertising by monopolizing ad technology.

Gannett's revenue from advertising and marketing services fell 8% to $353.3 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from a year earlier.

Its digital subscription revenue rose 17% to $37.9 million, helping the company record a narrower net loss of $12.7 million, down from $53.7 million, a year earlier.

Gannett, which has more than 200 daily newspapers, forecast between a loss of $10 million and a profit of $20 million for the year, compared with its previous forecast between a loss of $15 million and a profit of $15 million.

Analysts on average expect 2023 profit of $8.2 million, according to Refinitiv data.

The company reiterated annual revenue between $2.75 billion and $2.80 billion, above estimates of $2.74 billion.

Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next