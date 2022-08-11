1 minute read
ValueAct Capital reports 6.7% stake in New York Times
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Activist investor ValueAct Capital Management on Thursday reported a stake of 6.7% in the New York Times Co (NYT.N), saying that the company's shares are undervalued.
The New York Times did not respond to a request for comment.
