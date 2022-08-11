ValueAct Capital reports 6.7% stake in New York Times

A taxi passes by in front of The New York Times head office in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Activist investor ValueAct Capital Management on Thursday reported a stake of 6.7% in the New York Times Co (NYT.N), saying that the company's shares are undervalued.

The New York Times did not respond to a request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.