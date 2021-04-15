Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Media & TelecomVerizon to launch 5G internet for businesses in 21 U.S. cities

Reuters
2 minutes read

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N), one of the largest U.S. telecom companies, said on Thursday it will launch 5G internet for businesses in 21 U.S. cities this month, expanding its presence from Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.

Verizon is offering a 10-year price lock for new customers, no data limits and plans ranging from 100 Mbps to 400 Mbps to business users in cities such as Atlanta, Detroit, Las Vegas and San Francisco.

The wireless carrier started rolling out 5G services last year using lower spectrum bands, achieving speeds similar to those of T-Mobile (TMUS.O) but trailing AT&T (T.N), according to a study by IHS Market's RootMetrics.

Verizon plans to expand its 5G business internet footprint throughout the country, bringing its full suite of services from video-collaboration tools to edge computing.

Edge computing uses augmented reality and machine learning to analyse bulk data in the place in which it was gathered - be that on a factory floor or oil rig or in an office - but requires the fast data transfers made possible by 5G.

In its bid to target business customers, Verizon has also struck deals with Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Nokia (NOKIA.HE) to help clients automate factory floors, lower costs and speed up data traffic through private 5G networks.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · April 14, 2021 · 3:12 PM UTCLachlan Murdoch to end Australia stay and return for Fox US reopening

Fox Corp (FOXA.O) chief executive Lachlan Murdoch will return to the United States from a months-long Australian sojourn in early September, a spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

Media & TelecomCelebrity couple J.Lo and A-Rod split because "we are better as friends"
Media & TelecomPower of Oscars keeps Romanian 'Collective' tragedy in people's minds, says director

Romanian director Alexander Nanau says a double Oscar nomination for his documentary "Collective" means a tragic 2015 nightclub fire and subsequent healthcare scandal at the heart of the film "will not be forgotten".

Media & TelecomE-commerce pioneer Wenzel launches ‘Amazon on steroids’
Media & TelecomReuters website goes behind paywall in new strategy