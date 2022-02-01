Skip to main content
Verizon plans to turn on around 2,000 5G towers in February -sources

A contract crew from Verizon installs 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in Orem, Utah, U.S. December 3, 2019. REUTERS/George Frey/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) plans to turn on around 2,000 additional towers in February to expand 5G C-Band deployment after talks with U.S. regulators, sources said.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Friday it had agreed Verizon and AT&T (T.N) could safely turn on more towers for C-Band 5G deployment. Verizon turned on about 5,100 towers in January and will be able to deploy about another 2,000 in February, the sources said.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

