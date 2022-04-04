Verizon unit TracFone to pay $13.4 mln to settle false claims allegations, U.S. DOJ says

Signage is seen at a Verizon store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

April 4 (Reuters) - TracFone Wireless Inc has agreed to pay $13.4 million to settle false claims allegations in connection with the Federal Communications Commission's Lifeline Program, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The settlement is for resolving allegations that TracFone, a Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) unit, violated the False Claims Act by signing up more than 175,000 ineligible customers in connection with the FCC's Lifeline Program, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.