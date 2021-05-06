Skip to main content

Media & TelecomViacomCBS beats quarterly revenue estimates on streaming, advertising boost

Helen CosterEva Mathews
2 minute read

ViacomCBS headquarters is pictured in New York, New York, U.S. December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

ViacomCBS Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street quarterly revenue estimates driven by strong streaming revenue and advertising growth following the March launch of its rebranded Paramount+ service.

The company has 36 million global streaming subscribers after adding 6 million in the quarter. Streaming revenue rose 65% year on year.

Advertising revenue jumped 21% to $2.68 billion, driven by CBS’ broadcasts of Super Bowl LV and NCAA Tournament games.

Affiliate fees, which are those collected from cable, satellite and online distributors, gained 5% to $2.08 billion.

Revenue rose 14% to $7.41 billion in the quarter ended March 31, beating estimates of $7.31 billion, IBES data from Refinitiv showed.

Net earnings attributable rose to $899 million, or $1.42 per share, from $501 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company posted a profit of $1.52, topping estimates of $1.22.

ViacomCBS shares were up 2.9% at $40.23 in premarket trade.

The shares had been on tear in the first quarter, hitting a record intraday peak of $101.97 on March 15, but then dropped amid a series of block trades tied to the meltdown of hedge fund Archegos Capital Management. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · May 5, 2021 · 5:33 PM UTCWhite House says social media platforms should not amplify 'untrustworthy' content

U.S. President Joe Biden believes social media platforms have a responsibility to "stop amplifying untrustworthy content," the White House said on Wednesday, even as it declined to comment directly on a decision by Facebook Inc's oversight board to keep a suspension in place for former President Donald Trump.

Media & TelecomFacebook has six months to determine if Trump returns
Media & TelecomVideogame publishers hope thrill remains after blockbuster 2020
Media & TelecomBloomberg forum moves back to Singapore amid concerns over press treatment in China

The Bloomberg New Economy Forum will move to Singapore this year, in part because of the "very concerning" conditions journalists face in China, according to comments by Bloomberg founder Michael Bloomberg reported by the Financial Times.

Media & TelecomBroadway to light up again in September when shows are set to return