ViacomCBS beats quarterly revenue estimates on streaming, advertising boost
ViacomCBS Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street quarterly revenue estimates driven by strong streaming revenue and advertising growth following the March launch of its rebranded Paramount+ service.
The company has 36 million global streaming subscribers after adding 6 million in the quarter. Streaming revenue rose 65% year on year.
Advertising revenue jumped 21% to $2.68 billion, driven by CBS’ broadcasts of Super Bowl LV and NCAA Tournament games.
Affiliate fees, which are those collected from cable, satellite and online distributors, gained 5% to $2.08 billion.
Revenue rose 14% to $7.41 billion in the quarter ended March 31, beating estimates of $7.31 billion, IBES data from Refinitiv showed.
Net earnings attributable rose to $899 million, or $1.42 per share, from $501 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company posted a profit of $1.52, topping estimates of $1.22.
ViacomCBS shares were up 2.9% at $40.23 in premarket trade.
The shares had been on tear in the first quarter, hitting a record intraday peak of $101.97 on March 15, but then dropped amid a series of block trades tied to the meltdown of hedge fund Archegos Capital Management. read more
