ViacomCBS gives MTV, Nickelodeon heads global reach

ViacomCBS headquarters is pictured in New York, New York, U.S. December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

July 1 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS is promoting the heads of MTV Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon to give them global oversight of their brands, it said on Thursday, as the company makes a push to grow internationally.

Under the new structure MTV President Chris McCarthy and Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins will also take over as chief executives of those businesses, with a global remit.

George Cheeks, the president and chief executive of CBS, will now be responsible for CBS’ global content strategy.

The moves are part of a broader restructuring geared at unifying the company’s U.S. and international businesses.

The three execs will continue to report to ViacomCBS chief Bob Bakish. The head of ViacomCBS Networks International, Raffaele Annecchino, will retain the same role.

In June the company said it had appointed MTV Entertainment Group executive Tanya Giles as chief programming officer for its streaming division, part of a reorganization of senior management that formalizes the company's direct-to-consumer business as core to everyone's job. read more

ViacomCBS announced a previous streaming-related reorganization in October, ahead of the launch of streaming service Paramount+.

Reporting by Helen Coster; Editing by Jan Harvey

Media & Telecom

