Media & Telecom

ViacomCBS names MTV executive as streaming unit's programming head

ViacomCBS headquarters is pictured in New York, New York, U.S. December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

June 23 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC.O) said on Wednesday it has appointed MTV Entertainment Group executive Tanya Giles as chief programming officer for its streaming division, part of a reorganization of senior management that formalizes the company's direct-to-consumer business as core to everyone's job.

As part of the new structure, ViacomCBS’ global content leaders for brands such as Paramount Pictures and Showtime Networks now oversee their respective genres within the Paramount+ streaming service.

Similar restructurings around streaming have occurred across other media companies including Walt Disney Co(DIS.N) and Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O)-owned NBCUniversal.

ViacomCBS announced a previous reorganization in October, ahead of the launch of Paramount+.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

