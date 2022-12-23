Vivendi CEO grateful to Italian govt for constructive talks on TIM















MILAN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The CEO of French media group Vivendi (VIV.PA) Arnaud de Puyfontaine said on Friday he was grateful to the Italian government for creating conditions for serene and constructive talks on the future of Italian phone group TIM (TLIT.MI).

The negotiations aim to find a shared solution which meets government goals and satisfies all stakeholders in the interest of the country, de Puyfontaine said in a statement. Vivendi is TIM's top shareholder.

The Italian government is working with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and international funds on options for Telecom Italia's network grid and is aiming to sketch out a plan by the end of the year.

Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Keith Weir











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.