Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Media & Telecom

Vivendi, Mediaset and Fininvest agree to end dispute

1 minute read

French media giant Vivendi's logo is pictured in Paris, France, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - French media conglomerate Vivendi (VIV.PA) and Italian companies Mediaset (MS.MI) and Fininvest have agreed to end a dispute between them, said Vivendi, which would entail Vivendi selling its stake in Mediaset as part of the settlement.

"Vivendi has undertaken to sell on the market progressively the entire 19.19% stake in Mediaset held by Simon Fiduciaria over a period of five years. Fininvest will have the right to purchase any unsold shares in each 12-month period, at the established annual price," Vivendi said on Thursday.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Media & Telecom

Media & Telecom · 3:54 PM UTCAT&T raises forecast for revenue, HBO Max as business recovers from pandemic

AT&T Inc (T.N) on Thursday raised its full-year financial forecast as the telecoms company emerged from the pandemic with more wireless and internet customers, and beat analyst estimates for phone subscribers and revenue in the second quarter.

Media & TelecomBriton accused of Twitter hack is jailed in Spain pending US extradition hearing
Media & TelecomHK court denies bail to Apple Daily staff facing national security charges
Media & TelecomWolf Alice, Arlo Parks and Ghetts among Mercury Prize nominees
Media & TelecomVivendi, Mediaset and Fininvest agree to end dispute